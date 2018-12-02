Eden Grinshpan: Unafraid of the Unknown

We catch up with Eden Grinshpan, the Food Network star and NYC restauranteur, about her love for motherhood, food, and traveling.

Whether she’s going viral for doing the robot while strapped to a breast pump or sharing photos of her and her 19-month-old daughter Ayv, cook and TV personality Eden Grinshpan Nivron is definitely not one to keep up glossy appearances of motherhood. It’s clear from her unabashedly silly posts that she has found a happy medium between herself as a person and as a mom.

Food is understandably a very big factor in their household. As a certified foodie herself, Grinshpan was excited to start introducing solid foods to her daughter’s diet so they could bond over bites! Though she tries to widen Ayv’s palette as much as she can, it’s not always easy. “The older she gets, the more she knows, the pickier she gets,” she says. “It’s been a little bit of a battle.”

With all of the healthy food options available to families now, like Grinshpan’s recently opened restaurant Dez, it’s especially easy to get hung up on strict vegetable-based diets. So, how does one balance a 19-month-old’s meals? “She likes sugar, she likes sweet things. She gets a lot of fruit, she loves fruit . . . But, you know, she gets a little junk,” she says. “I had to let go a little bit because I was a little controlling over everything being healthy, but I’m very much a believer of trying to keep it 75-80 percent healthy, and the rest you can kind of be easy.”

Eden’s love for cooking first began when she started watching the Food Network as a sophomore in high school. She recalls being “obsessed” with Food Network stars Ina Garten, Nigella Watson, and Jamie Oliver. When it came time to decide where she should go to college, culinary school was “the only thing that really made sense.” Thus began the start of her culinary career, or what she likes to call her “love affair with food and cooking.”

She enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu in London where she graduated with a grande diplome in pastry and cuisine. Rather than looking for work, Grinshpan sought to see the world. “A lot of people are afraid of being uncomfortable or not close to what they know, but honestly I’ve never grown more than when I was away. I really, truly believe my time abroad was my education,” she says. Eden went on to backpack through India and southeast Asia, and lived in London for two years.

Even at the time of our interview, they had just returned from a family trip to Israel. How have their travels changed now that Ayv’s joined the family? Parents are often afraid of taking long flights with their children, but Grinshpan feels the benefits outweigh the cons. “For me, it’s kind of like ripping off a Band-Aid. You do it, you get it over with, and you get to have an experience,” she says. “To be able to take Ayv to Israel and to eat the food that I grew up eating, and to see the places, that mean so much to me.”

These travels, as well as Grinsphan’s own Israeli roots, are what inspired her recently opened restaurant, Dez, a fast-casual Middle Eastern eatery based in the heart of Nolita. Co-founded with Samantha Wasser, founder of NYC vegan restaurant by CHLOE., Dez’s contemporary and tasty meals are ideal for everyday dining.

As we catch up over the phone, there’s a small cry in the background. Eden laughs. “She’s here,” she says. “She was supposed to go down an hour ago, but guess what? She’s watching Peppa!”

Whether she’s sharing candid photos of her breastfeeding in the back of a car (#normalizebreastfeeding), or her hilarious take on the traditional maternity shoot, Grinshpan is definitely honest about the realities of being a parent. “Yeah, [my husband Ido and I] get flustered sometimes, but in the end, we just laugh about it because it’s just so ridiculous,” she says. “The things we get flustered about in the grand scheme of things, they’re nothing.”

Catch Eden Grinshpan hosting Top Chef Canada and perusing the streets of New York City with Ayv and Ido for the next best food dish.