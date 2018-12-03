Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (December 7-9)
-
Camp Fairs
With so many summer camp choices, the process of finding the right camp for your child can be daunting. Our Camp Fairs make it easy for parents to sort through the various camp options by allowing you to meet & interact with dozens of camp directors all in one place. Camp experts from the American Camp Association, NY and NJ are also available to assist you with any questions you may have. Simply put, our Camp Fairs are the best resource to research and find the best camp for your child.
-
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Join the Lott House for their annual event in Brooklyn! Kids will love to celebrate at the Historic Dutch-American farmhouse where Santa Claus pays a visit—but keep in mind, he’s Sinterklass here. Pose for pics, drink hot cocoa, and enjoy even more holiday fun.
image: brokelyn.com
-
Holiday Workshop Weekend
Wave Hill offers a whole bundle of family-friendly activities to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. From arts and crafts to making mulled cider, there’s sure to be holiday-themed fun for all!
-
Appalachian Spring Holiday
Martha Graham’s dance company brings Appalachian Spring to the stage for two nights only, featuring a historic set, Pulitzer Prize-winning music, and costumes sure to delight.
image: wfmt.com
-
Boing!
Join New Victory Theater for this fun show chock-full of holiday spirit! Joêl and Wilkie are way too excited to sleep because Santa’s on his way, so they pass the time with pillow fights, imaginary journeys, and more.
-
Con Edison STEM Family Day: Laser Cut Ornaments
A tree can never have too many ornaments! You can check a laser cutter in action as you and your kids make ornaments of your very own. There’s no better way to celebrate the season than spend it together.
-
Family Affair: Winter Wonderland
On Saturday, December 8, the Bronx Museum of the Arts is celebrating the season with a day full of art activities and hand-on participation for the whole family. Recommended for ages 4-12.
-
Family Makers Day: A Celebration of Irish Traditional Crafts
Want to teach the little ones more about Irish culture? These crafts are a perfect entry point. The Irish Arts Center is putting on this event that includes a special screening of RTÉjr’s hit show Makers, and features willow-weaver Beth Moran, ceramicist Gráinne Watts, and wood-turner Glenn Lucas. After the screening, kids can showcase their own creativity by making traditional crafts with teaching artists from Textile Arts Center to give as holiday gifts or enjoy for themselves. Ages 4 and up.
-
The Rainbow Fish by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia
Have you read the classic books? Then take the kids to see a performance of The Rainbow Fish at Flushing Town Hall where they can enjoy the magic tale as it comes to life. Plus, Flushing Town Hall offers a workshop for kids before the show.
-
Family Concert: Joanie Leeds and the Nightlights
Nothing like a family concert to round out the weekend’s activities! Celebrate the last day of Hanukkah with a set list full of slightly-altered holiday faves at the Jewish Museum.