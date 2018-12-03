Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (December 7-9)

Camp Fairs

With so many summer camp choices, the process of finding the right camp for your child can be daunting. Our Camp Fairs make it easy for parents to sort through the various camp options by allowing you to meet & interact with dozens of camp directors all in one place. Camp experts from the American Camp Association, NY and NJ are also available to assist you with any questions you may have. Simply put, our Camp Fairs are the best resource to research and find the best camp for your child.