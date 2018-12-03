Winter ONEderland at One World Trade is your ticket to one-of-a-kind family fun for the holiday season

Winter ONEderland: A Holiday Experience Above It All is a magical journey with a snowy ride to the top of One World Trade Center, including family-friendly displays, festive food and beverage, and visits with Santa on his brand new sleigh. Kids of all ages will savor walking through Glacier Cave, playing with the Giant Snow Globe; and “riding” with Santa in his sleigh over New York’s roof tops. And the city views are simply mesmerizing.

Everyone will feel the holiday magic when they land atop of One World Observatory, the indoor observatory and tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, for Winter ONEderland: A Holiday Experience Above It All. This seasonal makeover transforms the observatory into a family-friend holiday experience full of holiday cheer. There is holiday fun for everyone around each corner.

Upon arrival it was fun to wander through Glacier Cave, a magical underground winter grotto ornamented with crystals and icicles and then head up in the great elevators for the Snowy SkyPod Journey, watching snowfall while riding above New York City’s sparkling skyline in the fastest elevators in the Western Hemisphere. After exiting the elevators, everyone oohed and aahed at the breathtaking crystal clear, city skyline views. We were all glued to the windows to take it all in.

My little one’s favorite was the Giant Snow Globe featuring New York City’s famous skyline and letting you let it snow. We were enthralled and kept doing it over and over. Plus, it makes for a great photo opp. Speaking of photo-ops, everyone will love to take center stage in Santa’s Sleigh. Make sure to reserve a time for a visit with the jolly, big guy, Santa, and ride with him in his sleigh over New York’s roof tops.

All this is sure to work up an appetite so head to One World’s 101st floor bar and restaurant, ONE Mix and Dine, for festive food and drink along with the Observatory’s unparalleled views. You’ll soak in the season and cherish these holiday moments.

Details and availability for all entry options are available on the Observatory website.